Gorosito Dreams Big With Alianza Lima in Sudamericana

Alianza Lima is experiencing a historic run in international competition after defeating Universidad Católica in Ecuador to secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. Head coach Néstor Gorosito expressed his ambitions clearly, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is to win the tournament.

"The goal is to be champion. With this club, with this badge, with this history, you can’t aim for anything less. Cubillas and Cueto played here. I want to be champion, and since we arrived we told the players. Our hope is at its maximum," Gorosito said in a press conference. The 2-1 victory in Quito was a decisive step toward achieving that dream.

The Argentine coach has built strong connections with both the squad and the supporters, creating an environment where his decisions are fully supported. His tenure has already produced records and memorable matches in just one season, ensuring his legacy regardless of the outcome in upcoming rounds.

Alianza Lima now waits to learn its quarterfinal opponent. The incidents in Argentina involving Independiente and Universidad de Chile keep the matchup uncertain, with the possibility that the Peruvian club could advance directly to the semifinals. In any scenario, the ambition to fight for the title remains a defining feature of the team in this edition of the tournament.