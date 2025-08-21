RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Gorosito Dreams Big With Alianza Lima in Sudamericana

Gorosito Dreams Big With Alianza Lima in Sudamericana

Football news Today, 21:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Gorosito Dreams Big With Alianza Lima in Sudamericana Gorosito Dreams Big With Alianza Lima in Sudamericana

Alianza Lima is experiencing a historic run in international competition after defeating Universidad Católica in Ecuador to secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. Head coach Néstor Gorosito expressed his ambitions clearly, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is to win the tournament.

"The goal is to be champion. With this club, with this badge, with this history, you can’t aim for anything less. Cubillas and Cueto played here. I want to be champion, and since we arrived we told the players. Our hope is at its maximum," Gorosito said in a press conference. The 2-1 victory in Quito was a decisive step toward achieving that dream.

The Argentine coach has built strong connections with both the squad and the supporters, creating an environment where his decisions are fully supported. His tenure has already produced records and memorable matches in just one season, ensuring his legacy regardless of the outcome in upcoming rounds.

Alianza Lima now waits to learn its quarterfinal opponent. The incidents in Argentina involving Independiente and Universidad de Chile keep the matchup uncertain, with the possibility that the Peruvian club could advance directly to the semifinals. In any scenario, the ambition to fight for the title remains a defining feature of the team in this edition of the tournament.

Related teams and leagues
Alianza Lima Alianza Lima Schedule Alianza Lima News Alianza Lima Transfers
Copa Sudamericana Copa Sudamericana Table Copa Sudamericana Fixtures Copa Sudamericana Predictions
Related Team News
Universidad Católica Face Uphill Task Against Alianza Lima in Sudamericana Football news Yesterday, 16:50 Universidad Católica Face Uphill Task Against Alianza Lima in Sudamericana
Pedro Aquino Returns to Peruvian Football with Alianza Lima Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Pedro Aquino Returns to Peruvian Football with Alianza Lima
Barcos Urges Caution After Alianza's Win Against Universidad Católica Football news 14 aug 2025, 23:05 Barcos Urges Caution After Alianza's Win Against Universidad Católica
Related Tournament News
Conmebol Faces Crucial Decision After Chaos in Avellaneda Football news Today, 18:00 CONMEBOL Faces Crucial Decision After Chaos in Avellaneda
Godoy Cruz Chases Comeback Against Atlético Mineiro Football news Today, 16:30 Godoy Cruz Chases Comeback Against Atlético Mineiro
Conmebol Responds to Avellaneda Chaos With Heavy Sanctions Expected Football news Today, 12:24 CONMEBOL Responds to Avellaneda Chaos With Heavy Sanctions Expected
Three dead and hundreds injured. CONMEBOL Sudamericana match halted due to fan clashes Football news Today, 01:45 Three dead and hundreds injured. CONMEBOL Sudamericana match halted due to fan clashes
Meet the new king – Fábio! The world record for most professional matches has been broken Football news Yesterday, 05:52 Meet the new king – Fábio! The world record for most professional matches has been broken
Fluminense Aims to Seal the Tie Against América in Rio Football news 19 aug 2025, 18:25 Fluminense Aims to Seal the Tie Against América in Rio
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores