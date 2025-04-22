Gonzalo Tapia Drawing Interest From Charlotte FC Ahead of Summer Window

Gonzalo Tapia’s time at River Plate may soon come to an end. The young Chilean forward, once seen as a promising prospect, has failed to break into Marcelo Gallardo’s plans and is now attracting interest from abroad. According to La Pagina Millonaria, MLS side Charlotte FC is interested in signing Tapia when the transfer window opens on July 1.

Despite being included in River’s squad for the upcoming match against Independiente del Valle, Tapia won’t feature under Gallardo, who has already left several players out for rest. The 22-year-old attacker has logged just 200 minutes across seven appearances this year and hasn't played since March 15, when he featured for 17 minutes against Deportivo Riestra.

TyC Sports confirms that Charlotte are exploring both a loan deal and a permanent transfer. The club has a clear strategy of targeting young South American talent, and Tapia fits that mold.

There are also whispers about interest from Rosario Central in Argentina, but no formal approaches have been made by the club so far.

With River not offering him regular playing time, and a move to the United States on the table, Tapia could soon be headed to MLS in search of the minutes and development he has struggled to find in Buenos Aires.