Gonzalo Petit Leaves Nacional for Betis: “This Was an Opportunity I Had to Take”

Gonzalo Petit is headed to Spain. The 18-year-old striker officially completed his move from Nacional to Real Betis, with the Spanish club securing 85% of his rights for approximately $9 million. Before boarding his flight from Montevideo, Petit spoke about the emotional and professional impact of this major step.

“I think it’s a huge move and I go with high expectations, eager to keep learning,” he said. The transfer, he admitted, came sooner than expected. “I didn’t know it would happen now. I was just focused on Nacional and wasn’t thinking about a move,” Petit confessed.

Although leaving mid-season was not easy, he understood the magnitude of the opportunity. “It’s tough to leave Nacional halfway through the year, but this is a unique chance that I had to take,” he added.

Petit had become an important figure for manager Pablo Peirano, and he credited veteran teammates for helping shape his game. “I learned from many players, like Mauri Pereyra and Seba Coates,” he noted. He also spoke about staying grounded during the times he wasn’t getting minutes. “I stayed calm and focused on myself. I didn’t let outside opinions distract me.”

Looking ahead, Petit shared his dream of wearing the Uruguay national team jersey. “That dream is alive, and this is a big step toward making it happen,” he said before setting off on the next chapter of his career.