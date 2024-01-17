The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Basketball news Today, 16:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
The assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors, Dejan Milojević, passed away at the age of 46, as announced by the club's press service.

Warriors stated that the cause of death was a heart attack. The incident involving Milojević occurred on Tuesday during a team dinner, and he was rushed to the hospital in Salt Lake City. Despite life-saving efforts, Milojević succumbed to his condition on Wednesday morning, as mentioned on the official Warriors' website. The club expresses deep sorrow over the sudden loss of their assistant.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors were scheduled to play against the Utah Jazz, but the NBA postponed the game upon hearing the news of Milojević's critical health condition.

Milojević began his coaching career in 2009 after concluding his playing career due to a knee injury. Since then, the Serbian specialist won the Serbian Cup in 2016 and achieved success by winning both the championship and the Cup of Montenegro in 2021.

Joining Steve Kerr's coaching staff with the Warriors in 2021, Milojević contributed to the team's NBA championship victory in 2022.

