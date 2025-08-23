Godoy Cruz vs Vélez Sarsfield: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 25, 2025

On August 24, 2025, in Toulouse, the second round of Ligue 1 will see the namesake club go head-to-head with Brest. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and offer a prediction for this clash.

Match preview

The club from Mendoza delivered a decent campaign last season, yet lacked consistency: impressive wins alternated with unexpected dropped points. This summer, Godoy Cruz made targeted reinforcements, mainly in the defensive line, which had been a recurrent problem area.

Traditionally, the team plays attacking football, focusing on rapid transitions and exploiting the width of the pitch. At home, Godoy Cruz always displays courage and presses high, putting sustained pressure on visiting defenses. However, vulnerability on set pieces remains a weak spot for the squad. Unfortunately, the start of the season hasn’t gone to plan: in five league matches under Walter Ribonetto, the team has drawn three times and lost twice. With just three points, they currently sit 14th in Group B. Additionally, in the Copa Sudamericana playoffs, they were knocked out by Atlético Mineiro and exited the tournament early.

Vélez is one of the most stable and experienced clubs in Argentina. In the previous championship, they battled for a Libertadores Cup spot and continued to showcase a high level of tactical organization. This summer, Vélez prioritized keeping their key core and developing young talent, signaling a long-term approach.

Tactically, Vélez prefers to control possession and dominate the midfield. Their system, featuring four defenders and two holding midfielders, maintains a solid balance between attack and defense. Away from home, the team plays more cautiously, relying on swift counters and clinical finishing. Their season start has been notably better than their rivals: two wins, two draws, and a single loss in the league (4th place), plus a playoff win over Fortaleza in the Libertadores Cup with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline.

Probable lineups

Godoy Cruz: Petroli, Arce, Mendoza, Quiros, Meli, Poggi, Altamira, Fernandez, Fernandez, Andino, Ausmendi

Vélez Sarsfield: Marchiori, Gordón, Magollán, Quiros, Gómez, Baeza, Allendro, Carriso, Galván, Machuca, Romero

Match facts and head-to-head

Godoy Cruz has yet to win this season: three draws, four defeats

Vélez has conceded just three goals in eight matches this new season

In the last five meetings between these teams: three draws, one win for Godoy Cruz, one win for Vélez

Prediction

Godoy Cruz have started the season on the back foot and show little sign of improvement. Vélez Sarsfield are strong in attack, solid defensively, and have the upper hand in this matchup. My prediction: Vélez Sarsfield will not lose, with odds of 1.57.