Godoy Cruz Host Rising Gimnasia in Search of First Clausura Win

Godoy Cruz will host Gimnasia this Thursday, August 7, at 5 p.m. local time at the Feliciano Gambarte Stadium in Mendoza for Matchday 4 of Argentina’s Torneo Clausura 2025. According to TyC Sports, the home side aims to secure its first victory of the tournament, while Gimnasia seeks back-to-back wins under new head coach Alejandro Orfila.

Esteban Solari’s squad has opened the season with three straight draws: 1-1 against Rosario Central, followed by goalless results versus Sarmiento and Talleres. Despite the lack of wins, the team’s performance has been steady. “We always try, and I believe we deserved more,” said Solari after the draw in Córdoba. Thursday’s match carries extra weight, as Godoy Cruz will soon face Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana’s round of 16. It also marks their second game back at the Gambarte after more than two decades away.

Gimnasia come into the fixture buoyed by a 1-0 home win over Independiente, the first victory under Orfila’s management. Prior to that, the club had suffered a defeat to Instituto and drawn with San Lorenzo. The coach is expected to field the same starting eleven that beat El Rojo. In addition, Sebastián Lomónaco, recently returned from Greece, was introduced as a new signing and may be included in the squad for the trip to Mendoza.

Both sides are part of Zone B in this second tournament of the season. Godoy Cruz will look to convert solid performances into points, while Gimnasia aim to climb the standings with another positive result.