Godoy Cruz Chases Comeback Against Atlético Mineiro

According to Los Andes, Godoy Cruz will host Atlético Mineiro on Thursday at the Feliciano Gambarte Stadium with hopes of overturning their Copa Sudamericana round of 16 tie. The Argentine side lost 2-1 in the first leg in Belo Horizonte and must win by at least two goals to advance to the quarterfinals, where Bolívar of Bolivia awaits after knocking out Cienciano of Peru. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., marking Walter Ribonetto’s debut as head coach at home.

In the opening leg, Santiago Andino gave Godoy Cruz an early lead, but Atlético Mineiro responded with goals from Tomás Cuello and Hulk to seize control of the series. That result forces the Mendoza club to play on the front foot against a Brazilian squad with proven international pedigree.

Domestically, Godoy Cruz has struggled. They are coming off a 4-2 defeat to River Plate at the Monumental in the Clausura tournament, a result that left them 14th in Zone B after three draws and two losses. Supporters nevertheless rallied around the team ahead of the decisive clash, showing up at the hotel to back the squad’s pursuit of a landmark achievement.

Atlético Mineiro is also enduring an uneven season. The Belo Horizonte club sits 11th in the Brazilian league after falling 3-1 to Gremio last weekend. Coach Cuca took his team to Mendoza intent on protecting the advantage from the first leg and clinching a spot in the last eight.

The most recent meeting in Mendoza dates back to the 2017 Copa Libertadores, when the sides drew 1-1 at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium thanks to goals from Javier Correa and Fred from the penalty spot. This time, the showdown at the Feliciano Gambarte will decide which team continues their Sudamericana journey and which one bows out.