Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each

In a friendly match, Inter Miami faced Al-Hilal. The game took place on Monday, January 29th, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Al-Hilal had a promising start in this match, marking two goals within the first 13 minutes. Alexander Mitrovic opened the scoring for the Saudi Arabian team in the tenth minute, and three minutes later, Al-Hamdan doubled the lead. Inter Miami narrowed the deficit in the 34th minute, with Luis Suárez scoring the first goal for the American team. However, ten minutes later, Al-Hilal restored a two-goal advantage with a goal from Mikaël.

In the second half, Inter Miami needed just two minutes not only to reduce the gap but also to level the score. On the 54th minute, Lionel Messi converted a penalty, and a minute later, the Argentine provided an assist to David Ruiz. In the future, the game was quite even. Even with such a game, Al Hilal found a moment for the winning goal. In the 88th minute, Malcom brought victory to the Saudi team.

The friendly match between Al Hilal and Inter Miami ended with a 4-3 victory for the Saudis. On Thursday, February 1st, Lionel Messi's team will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Friendly Match

Al-Hilal 3 - 3 Inter Miami

Goals: 1-0 - 10 Mitrovic, 2-0 - 13 Al-Hamdan, 2-1 - 34 Suarez, 3-1 - 44 Mikaël, 3-2 - 54 Messi, 3-3 - 55 Ruiz, 4:3 - 88 Malcom