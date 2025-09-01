RU RU ES ES FR FR
Goalkeeper transfers. Ederson moves to Fenerbahçe, Donnarumma heads to Manchester City

A new shot-stopper for the Citizens.
Football news Today, 04:11
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester City has decided to sign another goalkeeper to replace Ederson, who has opted to leave the club and move to Turkey.

Details: Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Brazilian goalkeeper's move to Fenerbahçe. The Turkish club will pay between 13 and 14 million for Ederson, and he has already reached an agreement with his new team.

In Ederson's place, Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to join Manchester City. The transfer fee is estimated at 30 to 35 million euros. Donnarumma has signed a long-term contract with the Citizens.

It's worth noting that Ederson joined City in 2017 from Benfica for 40 million euros. During his spell at the club, the goalkeeper made 372 appearances, keeping 168 clean sheets.

Reminder: It was also reported that Italian side Milan have held initial talks with City's representatives regarding a transfer for the 30-year-old Swiss international centre-back Manuel Akanji.

