Goalkeeper of the Iceland national team is moving to an EPL club

Brentford has reached an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Håkon Rafn Valdimarsson from Swedish club Elfsborg and the Icelandic national team, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Brentford will pay €3.1 million for the 22-year-old goalkeeper, with an additional €900,000 in potential bonuses for Elfsborg. Valdimarsson is set to sign a contract until the summer of 2028. The completion of the transfer is pending a successful medical examination.

Brentford secured the signing of Valdimarsson over competition from Aston Villa and Copenhagen.

Valdimarsson joined Elfsborg from the Icelandic club Grotta in the summer of 2021. In the recently concluded season, he played 29 matches, keeping 14 clean sheets. Elfsborg finished in second place, narrowly trailing Malmo FF in goal difference.

For the Icelandic national team, which will face Israel in the playoff semi-final for the Euro 2026 qualifiers, Valdimarsson has appeared in 6 matches.