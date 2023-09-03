RU RU NG NG
Girona wins in the third match in a row and goes to the second place

Girona wins in the third match in a row and goes to the second place

Football news Today, 12:25
Girona wins in the third match in a row and goes to the second place Photo: https://twitter.com/GironaFC

Girona hosted Las Palmas in the fourth round of La Liga. The game was played at the Estadi Montilivi stadium.

The match turned out to be quite difficult for Girona, despite the fact that they were the favorites of the game. In the 30th minute of the first half, Alex Suarez scored a goal, which was eventually disallowed due to offside. The first half ended in a draw. The situation did not fundamentally change in the second half of the match. An even and difficult game for both teams. Only in the 88th minute was Girona able to win. Thanks to Porto's goal, the hosts won their third consecutive victory. After four rounds, Girona have three wins and one draw. As a result, the team is currently in second place.

La Liga. The fourth round

"Girona" - "Las Palmas" - 1:0
Goals: 1:0 - 88 Porto

"Mallorca" - "Athletic Bilbao" - 0:0

