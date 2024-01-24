RU RU NG NG KE KE
Girona unexpectedly lost to Mallorca and exited the Copa del Rey

Football news Today, 15:33
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Girona unexpectedly lost to Mallorca and exited the Copa del Rey

Mallorca hosted Girona in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Despite Girona being considered the clear favorites, the hosts had their own arguments in this regard.

The first half of the game was a real shock for the visitors. Mallorca scored three unanswered goals against the Catalan team in the first half. Between the 21st and 35th minutes, Сyle Laren and Abdon Prats scored in Juan Carlos' goal. The red and black forward first scored from open play and then converted a penalty.

Mitchell's team only returned to the game after the midpoint of the second half. In the 68th minute, Antonio Raillo left Mallorca with ten men. First, the defender committed a foul in his own penalty area, receiving a yellow card for it. Then he reacted too aggressively to the referee's decision, earning himself a second caution.

Christian Stuani converted the penalty, reviving the intrigue in the match. Girona didn't give up: in extra time, Savio reduced the deficit in the set to a minimum. However, the guests ran out of time for a more significant comeback.

The semifinals of the Copa del Rey will take place on February 7 and 28, with the draw scheduled for January 26.

Copa del Rey, quarterfinal
Mallorca - Girona - 3:2
Goals: Larin, 21, Prats, 28, 35 - Stuani, 68 (penalty), Savio, 90+6
Dismissal: Raillo, 68

