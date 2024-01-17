Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications

In the Copa del Rey Round of 16, Girona hosted Rayo Vallecano at their home ground.

The hosts swiftly settled any doubts about the winner. In the 15th minute, Stuani opened the scoring, and just four minutes later, he doubled the lead by converting a penalty. Blind added a third goal for Girona in the 26th minute. Rayo responded with a goal before the halftime whistle, with Nteka putting one on the scoresheet.

In the second half, Girona maintained control over the ball and the game. They calmly preserved their two-goal advantage, securing a 3-1 victory and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Copa del Rey. Round of 16

Girona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Goals: 1-0 - 15 Stuani, 2-0 - 19 Stuani, 3-0 - 26 Blind, 3-1 - 36 Nteka