Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO)
Tennis news Today, 05:19
Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO)
American tennis player Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career, where he succumbed to the legendary Novak Djokovic in four sets.
Over the past two years, Fritz has made significant progress in the ATP rankings, currently holding the 9th position.
Interestingly, the peak of the 26-year-old athlete's career coincided with the period when he started dating American blogger Morgan Riddle, who has over 200 thousand followers on Instagram. Not surprisingly, playing for such a beauty provides double motivation.
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 17:58 Ivory Coast wins in penalty shootout and advances to AFCON quarterfinals
Football news Yesterday, 15:09 Inter Miami played out a draw with Al-Hilal. Suarez and Messi scored a goal each
Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Cape Verde snatches a ticket to the AFCON quarterfinals in the last minutes
Football news Yesterday, 13:01 Qatar wins a strong-willed victory over Palestine to reach the quarterfinals
Football news Yesterday, 08:33 Barcelona's defender will miss Euro 2024
Football news Yesterday, 07:08 Daily Weekend. Xavi and Klopp depart, sixth division club rewrites football history
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:50 Bayern Munich has found a replacement for Coman. The winger may join the team now Football news Today, 06:39 Barcelona dreams of asking the legendary German to come in Football news Today, 06:08 Colombia national team defender transferred to Premier League club Football news Today, 05:49 Inter will sign an Iranian forward. It is known how much this transfer will cost Football news Today, 05:37 Italian grandes will compete for Ferguson Tennis news Today, 05:19 Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO) Football news Today, 04:36 Bayern will pay more than €6m for the 16-year-old forward Football news Today, 04:13 Conte is returning to Italy. The club that will welcome the former Inter coach is known Basketball news Today, 03:57 Two-time NBA champion has been arrested for illegal gun possession Football news Today, 03:34 Juventus are interested in two Serie A veterans
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Besiktas vs Paris prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Saudi Arabia vs South Korea prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Mali vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024