Girl of the Day. Beautiful girlfriend of the Australian Open quarter-finalist (PHOTO)

American tennis player Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the first time in his career, where he succumbed to the legendary Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Over the past two years, Fritz has made significant progress in the ATP rankings, currently holding the 9th position.

Interestingly, the peak of the 26-year-old athlete's career coincided with the period when he started dating American blogger Morgan Riddle, who has over 200 thousand followers on Instagram. Not surprisingly, playing for such a beauty provides double motivation.