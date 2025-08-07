RU RU ES ES FR FR
Giakoumakis Set to Leave Cruz Azul After Injury-Plagued Spell

Football news Today, 20:00
According to coach Nicolás Larcamón, Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on his way out of Cruz Azul. Speaking to the media, Larcamón revealed that both the club and the player agree on the decision to part ways. “It’s his desire and ours,” he stated, adding that once Giakoumakis departs, Gabriel “Toro” Fernández could take his place in the squad.

Giakoumakis joined the club in June 2024 from Atlanta United, where he had impressed. However, his stint with Cruz Azul was marred by recurring injuries that prevented him from settling into the team’s system or contributing consistently on the scoresheet.

The announcement comes as Cruz Azul wraps up a disappointing campaign in the 2025 Leagues Cup, having been thrashed 7-0 by Seattle Sounders and mathematically eliminated before their final group-stage match against Colorado.

As Larcamón begins shaping the squad for future competitions, Giakoumakis' imminent departure signals the start of a restructuring process, with Fernández waiting in the wings for an official return once the foreign-player slot is freed.

