Ghana Premier League Round 8: Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, and Berekum Chelsea Shine with Key Wins

Football news Today, 16:53
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Round 8 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League delivered plenty of excitement, drama, and goals across the fixtures. Asante Kotoko stole the spotlight with a high-scoring 4-2 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium, bouncing back strongly after their recent CAF Confederation Cup exit.

Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Dreams FC, and Hearts of Oak also made important strides with narrow wins, while several matches ended in closely fought draws.

Here’s a full look at the results from Ghana Premier League Matchday 8:

  • Bechem United 0-0 Nations FC
  • Hohoe United 1-1 Medeama SC
  • Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Vision FC
  • Bibiani GoldStars 1-0 Young Apostles
  • Dreams FC 2-0 FC Samartex
  • Eleven Wonders 0-1 Aduana Stars
  • Holy Stars 1-2 Hearts of Oak
  • Swedru All Blacks 1-1 Heart of Lions
  • Asante Kotoko 4-2 Karela United
