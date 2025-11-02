Ghana Premier League Round 8: Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, and Berekum Chelsea Shine with Key Wins

Round 8 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League delivered plenty of excitement, drama, and goals across the fixtures. Asante Kotoko stole the spotlight with a high-scoring 4-2 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium, bouncing back strongly after their recent CAF Confederation Cup exit.

Berekum Chelsea, Aduana Stars, Dreams FC, and Hearts of Oak also made important strides with narrow wins, while several matches ended in closely fought draws.

Here’s a full look at the results from Ghana Premier League Matchday 8: