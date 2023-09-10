Germany will be looking for a coach who can take the team to a higher level

RU RU NG NG
The German national team will be looking for a manager who will rise to the level expected of it, the website of the football union said.

The president of the German Football Association said that they will now look for a coach who can bring the national team back to the expected high level. According to Rudy Feller, Flick has worn himself out over the past few months. He tried to change the situation for the better after being kicked out of the World Cup, but after losing to Japan in a friendly game, he realized that it didn't work out.

He emphasized that the most urgent task is to find a head coach who will quickly rebuild the team and prepare it for next year's big tournament. There is hope that Euro-2024 will give positive impulses to German football and the entire country.

Also, the President of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf, said that everyone in the committee agreed that the team needed a new impetus after the unsatisfactory results. It was a difficult decision for the union, but looking at the results, it was inevitable.

We will remind that Hans-Dieter Flick was dismissed from the position of manager of the German national team.

