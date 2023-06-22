Germany failed to win the opening match of the youth Euro 2023

В the opening match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA Under-21 Championship, the German national team drew 1-1 with the Israel national team.

Early in the match, Yusuf Mukoko missed a penalty. Dor Turgeman opened the scoring for Israel in the 20th minute, but Yann Bisseck soon equalized for Germany. Towards the end of the match, Jessic Ngankam also missed a penalty. Additionally, the Israeli team played the entire second half with ten men due to the sending off of Eden Karzev.

In the second round, Germany will play against the Czech Republic, while Israel will face England. The matches will take place on June 25.

Germany U21 - Israel U21 - 1:1 (1:1)

Goals: Turgeman, 20 - 0:1, Bisseck, 26 - 1:1

Missed penalties: Mukoko (3), Ngankam (80).

Germany: Atubolu, Vogtman, Bisseck, Matriciani, Neitz (Weisshaupt, 84), Kraus, Kaitel (Martel, 82), Stiller, Husseinbagic (Ngankam, 72), Shade, Mukoko (Weiper, 82).

Israel: Peretz, Lemkin, Cohen, Revivo, Bilu (Bar, 46), Jaber, Gandelman, Karzev, Gloch (Layous, 85), Azulay (Halaili, 75), Turgeman (Gorno, 64).