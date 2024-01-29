Genoa will purchase the contract of the midfielder currently on loan from Marseille

On-loan midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi from Marseille may stay with Genoa beyond the current season.

Calciomercato, citing Sky Sports, reports that the "Grifoni" are working on acquiring the midfielder's contract after his excellent six months with the team. Negotiations are currently underway between the clubs.

It was previously reported in the summer that Genoa could buy Malinovskyi's contract from Marseille for €10 million, the same amount Atalanta paid for him in the summer of 2023, according to Transfermarkt.

The Ukrainian played 21 matches for the Genoa team, scoring two goals and providing two assists. His contract with Marseille is valid until the summer of 2026.

Earlier, there were reports of interest from Marseille in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna.