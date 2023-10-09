Gary Neville identified the principal predicament afflicting Manchester United
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville anticipates a downturn for the "Red Devils" in the current season.
"I am uncertain that Manchester United will conclude this season within the top five. I believe they are far from attaining that position. It astonishes me because just seven or eight weeks ago, they were third. However, candidly speaking, considering what I observe at this moment, I don't think the goalkeeper has adapted, so there is an issue. If your goalkeeper has not acclimated, and as a result, instability arises, it genuinely creates a significant problem. Similar circumstances transpired at United during my tenure," stated Gary Neville on Sky Sports.
Manchester United has contested 11 matches in the current season, securing victory in five and enduring defeat in six.