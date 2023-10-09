Gary Neville identified the principal predicament afflicting Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville anticipates a downturn for the "Red Devils" in the current season.

"I am uncertain that Manchester United will conclude this season within the top five. I believe they are far from attaining that position. It astonishes me because just seven or eight weeks ago, they were third. However, candidly speaking, considering what I observe at this moment, I don't think the goalkeeper has adapted, so there is an issue. If your goalkeeper has not acclimated, and as a result, instability arises, it genuinely creates a significant problem. Similar circumstances transpired at United during my tenure," stated Gary Neville on Sky Sports.