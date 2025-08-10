Gareth Bale as an expert: Five-time Champions League winner to replace Rio Ferdinand on television

TNT Sports has announced the appointment of a new pundit to replace Rio Ferdinand for the 2025/26 season. Legendary Welshman Gareth Bale, a five-time Champions League winner, will become part of the channel’s team of analysts.

According to The Guardian, the management opted for Bale after his impressive debut as a pundit during the Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United in May. The 36-year-old former forward has signed a contract to cover Premier League and Champions League matches in the new season.

At TNT Sports, he will be working alongside Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Steve McManaman, and Karen Carney. Ferdinand, who spent over a decade on air—dating back to the BT Sport era—announced in May that he would be leaving the company to focus on business ventures.

Let us recall, Bale retired in 2023 after playing for Los Angeles FC in MLS, where he won the MLS Cup, and captained the Wales national team at the 2022 World Cup—the country’s first since 1958. The Welsh legend was also linked with the purchase of Cardiff City.