Galoppo Embraces His Scoring Form as River Prepares for Key Challenges

TNT Sports reported that River Plate looked sharper and more clinical at the Monumental, defeating Godoy Cruz 4–2 in the fifth round of the Clausura. Giuliano Galoppo was the standout, scoring twice and reinforcing his growing role within the team.

The midfielder, who had been rotating between starts and substitute appearances, seized Marcelo Gallardo’s trust at a decisive moment with the Copa Libertadores second leg against Libertad just days away. He first pounced on a rebound in the 19th minute to restore River’s lead, and later, before halftime, rose to head in his second of the night.

Speaking after the game, Galoppo highlighted his progress. “You gain rhythm and confidence. The goals are coming. The important thing is that today the team and the coach’s style came through, I’m happy to contribute and now we are already thinking about Thursday, which is a very important final for us,” he said.

Asked about his instinct for getting into scoring positions, he explained: “It’s about being in the right place at the right time. You have to contribute to the play and also arrive by surprise. You have to feel it, because scoring is something you have to feel, and it’s a characteristic that has been with me throughout my career.”

Looking ahead to his chances of starting against Libertad, the midfielder was clear about his commitment. “You try to give your best here, in training, to earn a place in the team. I’ve been feeling good, confident, adding a bit more every day. I’ll contribute from wherever I’m needed, but always pushing forward with the group and my teammates,” he concluded.