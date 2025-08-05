Gallardo Gets a Boost as Lencina Stays With River Thanks to AFA Decision

According to Olé, River Plate received a timely boost ahead of their upcoming clash against Independiente. Santiago Lencina, one of the club’s promising midfielders called up by Argentina’s U-20 national team, will remain with Marcelo Gallardo’s squad for the week instead of joining youth team training.

Lencina had been one of four River players summoned by coach Diego Placente, along with Ian Subiabre, Bautista Dadin, and Agustín Obregón. But thanks to an agreement with the Argentine Football Association, the midfielder—who featured in Saturday’s Copa Argentina match—will stay in Núñez, as the U-20 side has no friendlies scheduled and is only conducting training sessions.

Subiabre, Dadin, and Obregón did report to Ezeiza and missed River’s training on Tuesday. There’s a chance that Dadin and Obregón will be reassigned to the reserve team, which faces Independiente on Wednesday.

The move, low-profile but strategic, was welcomed by Gallardo and his staff. With the clásico approaching, having Lencina available all week provides added depth and continuity. The young midfielder is steadily earning his place and proving to be an increasingly reliable option for the first team.