RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Gallardo Gets a Boost as Lencina Stays With River Thanks to AFA Decision

Gallardo Gets a Boost as Lencina Stays With River Thanks to AFA Decision

Football news Today, 19:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Gallardo Gets a Boost as Lencina Stays With River Thanks to AFA Decision Gallardo Gets a Boost as Lencina Stays With River Thanks to AFA Decision

According to Olé, River Plate received a timely boost ahead of their upcoming clash against Independiente. Santiago Lencina, one of the club’s promising midfielders called up by Argentina’s U-20 national team, will remain with Marcelo Gallardo’s squad for the week instead of joining youth team training.

Lencina had been one of four River players summoned by coach Diego Placente, along with Ian Subiabre, Bautista Dadin, and Agustín Obregón. But thanks to an agreement with the Argentine Football Association, the midfielder—who featured in Saturday’s Copa Argentina match—will stay in Núñez, as the U-20 side has no friendlies scheduled and is only conducting training sessions.

Subiabre, Dadin, and Obregón did report to Ezeiza and missed River’s training on Tuesday. There’s a chance that Dadin and Obregón will be reassigned to the reserve team, which faces Independiente on Wednesday.

The move, low-profile but strategic, was welcomed by Gallardo and his staff. With the clásico approaching, having Lencina available all week provides added depth and continuity. The young midfielder is steadily earning his place and proving to be an increasingly reliable option for the first team.

Related teams and leagues
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Popular news
Yamal on vacation in a fashionable outfit Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne 06 aug 2025, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica 06 aug 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:30 Montecinos Nearing Colo Colo Move as Transfer Deadline Looms Football news Today, 19:05 Gallardo Gets a Boost as Lencina Stays With River Thanks to AFA Decision Football news Today, 18:30 LAFC Coach Cherundolo Praises Son Heung-Min Amid Transfer Talks Football news Today, 18:00 Club América Considering Brian Rodríguez Sale to Make Room for Palavecino Football news Today, 17:35 Max Arfsten, USMNT’s Rising Star, Draws Serious Interest from Middlesbrough Football news Today, 17:00 Devecchi Set to Leave San Lorenzo in Sarmiento Return Amid Legal Turmoil Surrounding Lucas Acosta Football news Today, 16:35 Rayados Offload Cortizo and Alvarado to Club León Football news Today, 16:25 DR Congo vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 7, 2025 Football news Today, 16:05 Botafogo Demands Massive Refund from Lyon Over “Financial Aid” Transfers Football news Today, 15:20 Mauritania vs Tanzania: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 6, 2025
Sport Predictions
Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football 06 aug 2025 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Football 06 aug 2025 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Football 06 aug 2025 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Nice vs Benfica: An incredible showdown in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers Football 06 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 6 August 2025 Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores