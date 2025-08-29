Gallardo Confronts Reporter and Issues Bold Warning Ahead of Libertadores Clash with Palmeiras

Marcelo Gallardo has already set the tone for River Plate’s upcoming Copa Libertadores quarterfinal against Palmeiras. Per reports from La Página Millonaria, the River coach interrupted a journalist during a press conference when asked about expectations for the clash. “We’re going to be better for that game. Even the mental preparation has to rise in order to be present in that match,” he stated firmly.

The Argentine manager acknowledged that River’s current form is not at its peak but emphasized the importance of steady improvement in the coming weeks. “We have Sunday’s match where we need to show presence and a different energy, then we’ll use the break to recover and prepare. In 20 days, we must be better, mentally, because we need to arrive in top shape,” Gallardo explained.

He also shifted the narrative surrounding the team, aware of the doubts circulating among fans and in the media. Instead of conceding pressure, Gallardo directed it toward the Brazilian side. “I’m optimistic because I know they don’t want to play against us either. In Brazil, they also wonder, ‘And River, yes or no?’ It will be a very balanced series,” he said.

River Plate and Palmeiras will meet in September, with the first leg at Estadio Monumental and the return match in São Paulo. With a semifinal berth at stake, Gallardo made clear that beyond tactics and form, River must raise its mentality to handle one of the toughest tests of the season.