Gallardo Calls for Belief Ahead of Palmeiras Clash

River fell 2-0 to Atlético Tucumán in the domestic league, but Marcelo Gallardo quickly shifted focus in his post-match press conference to the decisive second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals against Palmeiras, according to TyC Sports. His side heads to São Paulo knowing only a win will keep them alive.

Gallardo had rested several starters in Tucumán, but the replacements failed to deliver. “This match came right between the Palmeiras series, and it was a good test for players who hadn’t been playing or playing less. We didn’t perform well collectively or individually. We conceded an early goal again, and it was not a good game for us at all. It’s difficult to draw positive conclusions from today’s performance,” he acknowledged.

Looking toward the Allianz Parque, Gallardo stressed the importance of mindset. “The message is to have strong mental preparation for a match that is still wide open. We have to go and win in Brazil, there’s no other option, and we need to prepare for that.”

The coach reaffirmed his belief in the group. “The players who are physically and mentally fresh will have the chance to turn the tie around. We will approach it in a decisive way, because there’s no other way to do it. We have to think it’s possible. It’s only a one-goal difference, and we must play the game with that in mind.”

Despite the uphill task, Gallardo framed the challenge as an opportunity. “This match remains a beautiful challenge to approach in that spirit. It’s a great opportunity. In adversity, to achieve something that seems impossible… we will prepare it with the energy needed to overturn the result and win in Brazil. It’s a challenge and a positive alternative, not a source of pressure.”

He closed his remarks with confidence. “It’s a great opportunity. These are series against a team of the same level as yours, one of the top contenders for the Cup. We’re measuring ourselves, and although there is a one-goal difference, I don’t think it’s beyond us. If we play a good match, we’ll have chances.”

River now faces Palmeiras on Wednesday, with the Brazilian side coming off a 4-1 league win over Fortaleza.