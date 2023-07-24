Galatasaray announce signing of star winger from Premier League

The press office of Istanbul's "Galatasaray" has officially announced the signing of Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha.

The player was a free agent, which allowed him to join the Turkish club without a transfer fee. The two parties have agreed on a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2026. Zaha's annual salary will amount to 4.35 million euros after taxes, and he will also receive a signing bonus of 2.33 million euros.

Zaha, aged 30, is a product of Crystal Palace's youth academy. He played for the club from 2010 to 2013 and from 2014 to 2023. In total, he made 458 appearances for the London club in all competitions, scoring 90 goals and providing 76 assists. He also had stints with Manchester United and Cardiff City. In 2013, Zaha won the FA Community Shield with Manchester United.

Since 2017, Zaha has represented the Ivory Coast national team. He has played 27 matches for the Ivorian national team, scoring four goals and providing six assists. He has also received five yellow cards during his international career.