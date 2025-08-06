Gago Shuts Down Palavecino Rumors Amid Reported Club América Interest

Necaxa head coach Fernando Gago has dismissed reports linking Agustín Palavecino with a move to Club América, according to TUDN. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Necaxa’s Leagues Cup 2025 clash with Orlando City, Gago firmly denied the rumors and voiced frustration over what he called baseless speculation.

Palavecino, a 28-year-old attacking midfielder, has reportedly caught the attention of Club América as a potential reinforcement for the Apertura 2025 campaign. However, per Julio Ibáñez of TUDN, any move for the Argentine would depend on Brian Rodríguez leaving Las Águilas to free up a foreign player slot—something that has yet to materialize.

Gago, for his part, insists Palavecino remains firmly in his plans. “We’re working with the current squad and that’s what matters right now,” he stated. “We’re focused on advancing and returning to league play. Tomorrow’s match is the priority.”

He continued: “They’re just rumors—not reality. I don’t like when these things are brought up as if they’re true. There’s a very clear position from the club and myself: this project was built to carry through with these players until the end of the tournament.”

The Liga MX transfer window remains open until mid-September, leaving time for potential movement. Yet, based on Gago’s firm stance, any formal negotiations will face strong resistance—unless circumstances force Necaxa to reconsider.