Gagliardi’s Remarkable Comeback as a Goal Scorer in Agropecuario

According to TyC Sports, Alejandro Gagliardi is experiencing a dream run at Agropecuario de Carlos Casares, leading the Primera Nacional scoring chart with 16 goals in 26 games. The contrast with his first spell at the club could not be sharper: between 2019 and 2021 he went 27 matches without finding the net, enduring two full years without a single goal. That drought pushed him to begin therapy, convinced his struggles were psychological rather than technical. “I scored in training but not in matches. It was tough,” recalled the 36-year-old forward from Córdoba.

His turning point came in 2021 at Villa Dálmine, when he broke his dry spell with a brace against San Telmo. Confidence returned, and so did the goals, as he later played for Gimnasia de Jujuy, Santamarina and Flandria. In early 2024, Agropecuario president Bernardo Grobocopatel offered him a second chance, and Gagliardi seized it. Today he thrives not only on the pitch but also off it, enjoying life in Carlos Casares, a town that reminds him of his hometown Los Surgentes and gives him the balance he longed for.

Resilience has defined his career. A product of Instituto, he debuted in 2007 as a right midfielder before reinventing himself as a striker. His breakout moment came in 2015 with Nueva Chicago, when he scored ten goals in ten matches, including a memorable four-goal performance against Newell’s. Yet his journey also carries the weight of personal sacrifices: during his teenage years he worked handing out flyers in Córdoba to cover his expenses while living away from his family.

Now, after more than fifteen clubs and countless challenges, Gagliardi has found his scoring touch again. Leading the Primera Nacional scorers’ list, he embodies both personal redemption and the reward of persistence.