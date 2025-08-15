Funny. Iga Swiatek receives popular Labubu toy as a gift

Tennis sensation Iga Swiatek received a surprise gift from the organizers of the tennis tournament in Cincinnati. The unboxing video of the surprise was shared on WTA's social media channels.

The video shows Swiatek opening a box containing the hugely popular Labubu toy, which has become a real trend across social networks. It's clear the gift delighted the Polish star, who was visibly touched by how adorable the toy was.

She also asked what the color of the toy represented, and was told it symbolizes loyalty. Blushing and happy, Swiatek said she hopes the toy will bring her good luck.

It's worth noting that the Polish tennis player is currently competing at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. Swiatek has already advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Anna Kalinskaya.

Earlier, Iga became a Wimbledon champion for the first time in her career. In addition, she holds a US Open title and has claimed four Roland Garros triumphs.