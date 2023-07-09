Fulham want to buy the Brazilian from Manchester United

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter, Fulham is showing interest in Manchester United midfielder and Brazilian national team player Fred.

According to the source, the London club is considering the possibility of acquiring the 30-year-old player in the upcoming summer transfer window and will soon make an official offer for his transfer.

Earlier reports stated that Manchester United is willing to sell the Brazilian for approximately 25 million euros. Several clubs from Saudi Arabia are also interested in the player.

Fred has been playing for Manchester United since the summer of 2018. He joined the English club from Shakhtar Donetsk. The transfer fee amounted to 59 million euros. He has played a total of 213 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with Manchester United is valid until the summer of 2024.

Since 2014, Fred has been playing for the Brazilian national team. He has appeared in 32 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring no goals and providing three assists. He has also received five yellow cards.