Fulham vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

This week in England, the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg matches will take place. Four teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham, and Middlesbrough) will compete for two spots in the final. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch the matches.

Fulham vs Liverpool: what you need to know about the match

The Liverpool vs. Fulham match is part of the EFL Cup semi-final. The outcome of this match will determine who advances to the tournament final. The first leg, held in Liverpool, concluded with a 2-1 victory for Klopp's team.

To reach the semi-final, Liverpool overcame Leicester, Bournemouth, and West Ham. Fulham, in turn, defeated Everton, Burnley, Norwich, and Tottenham.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between Fulham and Liverpool will take place on Wednesday, January 24, at Craven Cottage in London. The game will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. The start time of the match depends on your time zone. Below is information about the game's start time in different parts of the world.

Los Angeles - 12:00

New York - 15:00

Panama - 15:00

Toronto - 15:00

Port of Spain - 16:00

London - 20:00

Yaoundé - 21:00

Cape Town - 22:00

New Delhi - 01:30

Sydney - 07:00

Kiribati - 08:00

Fulham vs Liverpool how to watch the match

Below we have prepared for you information where you can watch this match in your country.

Australia - beIN Sports

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - DAZN Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - ESPN+

Other countries: