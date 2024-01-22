RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Fulham vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Fulham vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 17:47
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Fulham vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel Getty

This week in England, the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg matches will take place. Four teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham, and Middlesbrough) will compete for two spots in the final. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch the matches.

Fulham vs Liverpool: what you need to know about the match

The Liverpool vs. Fulham match is part of the EFL Cup semi-final. The outcome of this match will determine who advances to the tournament final. The first leg, held in Liverpool, concluded with a 2-1 victory for Klopp's team.

To reach the semi-final, Liverpool overcame Leicester, Bournemouth, and West Ham. Fulham, in turn, defeated Everton, Burnley, Norwich, and Tottenham.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between Fulham and Liverpool will take place on Wednesday, January 24, at Craven Cottage in London. The game will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. The start time of the match depends on your time zone. Below is information about the game's start time in different parts of the world.

  • Los Angeles - 12:00
  • New York - 15:00
  • Panama - 15:00
  • Toronto - 15:00
  • Port of Spain - 16:00
  • London - 20:00
  • Yaoundé - 21:00
  • Cape Town - 22:00
  • New Delhi - 01:30
  • Sydney - 07:00
  • Kiribati - 08:00

Fulham vs Liverpool how to watch the match

Below we have prepared for you information where you can watch this match in your country.

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - DAZN Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports
  • United States - ESPN+

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - ESPN Caribbean
  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN Caribbean
  • Barbados - ESPN Caribbean
  • Belize - ESPN Caribbean
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN Caribbean
  • Cayman Islands - ESPN Caribbean
  • Dominica - ESPN Caribbean
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - ESPN Caribbean
  • Ireland - Sky Sports
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - ESPN Caribbean
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN Sports
  • Panama - Star+, ESPN Norte
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - ESPN Caribbean
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - Mola TV
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports, SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN Caribbean
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Fulham EFL Cup England
Popular news
Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON
La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road
Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League
The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Today, 14:51 The all-time leading scorer of the Italian national team has passed away at the age of 79
Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists Football news Today, 14:02 Vinicius Junior, following the incident with Maigna, stated that it is time to incarcerate racists
Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff Football news Today, 13:58 Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria have secured their places in the AFCON playoff
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:47 Fulham vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 17:37 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal Football news Today, 17:09 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:04 Egypt draws but advances to the knockout stage. Group B results in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:59 Juventus signed Djalo, and Manchester United is clearing its squad. Transfer news on January 22 Football news Today, 16:55 La Liga. Atlético narrowly defeated Granada on the road Football news Today, 16:39 Brighton and Wolverhampton failed to determine a victor in the 21st round of the Premier League Football news Today, 15:58 Inter secured a slender victory over Napoli, clinching the Super Cup Biathlon News Today, 15:38 The schedule of the European Biathlon Championships 2024 in the season 2023-24
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Syria vs India prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Australia vs Uzbekistan prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hatayspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Guinea vs Senegal prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Football 23 jan 2024 Gambia vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024