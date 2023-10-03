From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender

The English football club Manchester City has signed a 17-year-old central defender, Harrison Parker.

This news comes from the well-known insider Fabrizio Romano. The contract was signed today, on September 3rd.

According to the source, the Citizens managed to outmaneuver four top clubs in the race for Parker.

Interestingly, Harrison Parker is a product of Manchester United's youth academy and was a part of their structure before making the move to Manchester City.

