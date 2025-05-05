From Sundowns Glory to Chiefs Struggles: Sirino Admits Reality of Bafana Snub

Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Gaston Sirino has finally addressed the ongoing speculation over his potential inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad — and he’s come to terms with the reality.

Despite holding South African citizenship since 2023, Sirino, 34, conceded this week that his age is likely the main reason he hasn’t been called up by Hugo Broos, who has publicly favored younger options in his national team rebuild.

“Everyone wants to play for a national team… but I’m not young and we have too many good players here, That’s the reality… Bafana are good now and play very different, so that is good.” said Sirino.

Broos previously described Sirino as a “very good player” but not the kind who fits his plans, saying he is looking for younger alternatives to the likes of Themba Zwane.

From Sundowns Glory to Chiefs Rebuild

Sirino joined Chiefs as a high-profile addition in the 2024–2025 season after playing more than 200 games for Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won seven league titles and the African Football League. In 23 games since his transfer, he has scored three goals and provided six assists, but his play has been patchy as the Chiefs have yet to win a trophy.

Squad Depth: The Big Difference

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates, Sirino also revealed a major structural difference between his current club and former team:

“At Chiefs, there are not too many players. When someone is injured, you feel it, At Sundowns, there are players in every position. But the quality here at Chiefs is also good.” He said, referencing recent defensive reshuffles.