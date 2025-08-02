RU RU ES ES FR FR
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?

From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?

They’ve spread out across the globe.
Articles Today, 04:47
South African football produces a lot of players, and some of them manage to establish themselves even in countries with top-level football. So where are they playing, and who are they? The Dailysports team has prepared a list of South African footballers currently playing outside of Africa.

Armenia:

Armenian First League:

  • Awande Asanda Wandile Mazibuko (FC Nikarm)
  • Khunolakgadi Phukubje (MIKA Aschtarak)
  • Lebogang Leshoko Matlala (FC Nikarm)
  • Mmeli Terrance Mhlongo (FC Nikarm)
  • Njabulo Dlamini (FC Nikarm)
  • Phaume Dimpho Phasha (FC Nikarm)
  • Swelihle Kabelo Sigudla (MIKA Aschtarak)
  • Thato Motanyane (MIKA Aschtarak)

Austria:

Bundesliga:

  • Antonio Van Wyk, Yusuf Maart (both - SV Ried)

Other Austrian leagues:

  • Brandon Valent (Union Leonding)
  • Darko Anicic (Schattendorf)
  • Elvin Kanyerere (Liezen)

Belgium:

Jupiler Pro League:

  • Shandre Campbell (FC Brügge)

Challenger Pro League:

  • Kurt Abrahams (SK Beveren)

3de Nationale VV B:

  • Keith Groeneveld (City Pirates)

Bulgaria:

Vtora Liga:

  • Marko Veselinovic (Sevilevo)

Croatia:

  • Yurie Mortimer (NK Gr. Kotoriba)

Cyprus:

Cyprus League:

  • Luther Singh (AEL Limassol)
  • Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol)
  • Siboniso Mtshali (Karsiyaka SK)

Denmark:

Superliga:

  • Gift Links (Aarhus GF)

Other Danish leagues:

  • Luka September (Brabrand IF)

England:

Premier League:

  • Lyle Foster (FC Burnley)

Championship:

  • Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth)

League One:

  • Kgaogelo Chauke (Burton Albion)

National League:

  • Christian Scott (Wealdstone)

Other English leagues:

  • Dean Furman (Rylands)
  • Dino Visser (Leek Town FC)
  • Darren Holden (Nelson FC)
  • Eddie Allsopp (Lewes)
  • Khanya Leshabela (Bedford Town)
  • Kgosi Ntlhe (Banbury)
  • Roraigh Browne (Watford U21)
  • Siph Mdlalose (Alton FC)
  • Sisa Tuntulwana (Gainsborough)
  • Thabang Dube (Rugby Boro)

Estonia:

  • Kemal Ozturk (FC Zealot)

France:

Ligue 2:

  • Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp)

Georgia:

Erovnuli Liga 2:

  • Siyanda Mathenjwa (Spaeri)

Other Georgian leagues:

  • Khotso Marera (Varketili II)

Germany:

2. Bundesliga

  • Ime Okon (Hannover 96)

3. Liga:

  • Boipelo Mashigo (Unterhaching)

Bayernliga Nord:

  • Björn Fröhlich (Regensburg II)

Oberliga Westfalen:

  • Dan Tshimanga (ASC 09 Dortmund)

U19 DFB-Nachwuchsliga:

  • Frederick Drew (Offenbach U19)

Landesliga Mittelrhein Staffel 2:

  • Shuaib Sulaiman (Arnoldsweiler)

Other German leagues:

Iceland:

Besta deild:

  • Cafú Phete (Vestri)

Other Icelandic leagues:

  • Karabo Mgiba (Isbjörninn)

India:

I-League:

  • Wayde Lekay (Ch. Brothers)

Other Indian leagues:

  • Siyanda Ngubo (Forca Kochi FC)

Ireland:

  • BJ Banda (Letterkenny)
  • Katlego Mashigo (Tolka Rovers)

Israel:

Liga Leumit:

  • Faiz Abrahams (Hapoel Kfar Saba)

Italy:

  • Christos Retsos (Gioiosa)

Kosovo:

  • Kamohelo Hoala (KF Trepca)
  • Lethabo Mashifana (Mitrovica)
  • Mathuba Zulu (Mitrovica)
  • Nkosikhona Dube (Mitrovica)
  • Zakhele Nyembe (Mitrovica)

Lithuania:

  • Khayelihle Zikhali (FK Nadruvis)

Malta:

National Amateur League I:

  • Jordan Sampson (Qormi FC)
  • Tercious Malepe (Balzan FC)

Netherlands:

O21 Divisie 2 Fall:

  • Michael Dokunmu (Vitesse U21)
  • Qiniso Ngobese (PEC Zwolle U21)

Derde Divisie A:

  • Nana Ntuli (Excelsior '31)

Other Dutch leagues:

  • Daniel Jordan (Kon. HFC U19)
  • Mike Veenstra (CVV Germanicus)

New Zealand:

National League - North:

  • DeAndre Vollenhoven (Auckland Utd.)

National League - South:

  • Lyle Matthysen (Cashmere Tech)
  • Nathan Dix (FC Twenty 11)
  • Travis Graham (Christchurch)

Other New Zealand leagues:

  • Caylem Nelson (Manukau)
  • Dastgeer Lai-Sai (Manukau)
  • Joshua Jeftha (Papakura City AFC)

Norway:

Eliteserien:

  • Samukelo Kabini (Molde)

Poland:

  • Melchisedec Tshwale (Polonia Głubczyce)

  • Nhlanhla Nxumalo (Moravia Morawica)

Portugal:

Liga Portugal:

  • Yaya Sithole (Gil Vicente)
  • Kobamelo Kodisang (Tondela)

Liga Revelação U23:

  • Diego Freitas (Estrela U23)

Other Portuguese leagues:

  • Fletcher Lowe (Estoril U19)
  • Khumbula Duma (Com. Indústria)
  • Mhleli Mabuza (Louletano)
  • Mhleli Mleya (Monte do Trigo)
  • Nqoba Mdladla (GDR Canaviais)
  • Samukelo Mthiyane (GD Portel)
  • Sandile Masondo (GD Portel)
  • Sibusiso Shibane (Oliveira Frades)

Romania:

SuperLiga:

  • Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB)

Scotland:

Scottish Premiership:

  • Aphelele Teto (Livingstion)

Scottish Lowland Football League:

  • Keaghan Jacobs (Gala Fairydean)

Highland Football League:

  • Rogan Read (Deveronvale FC)

Slovakia:

  • Bulelani Mabusela (Nacina Ves)
  • Khaylihle Rasmeni (Nacina Ves)
  • Rudzani Rambuda (Nacina Ves)
  • Sibonelo Mpanza (Tatra Sokolany)

Spain:

Primera Federación - Grupo II:

  • Lesedi Steve (Torremolinos)

Other Spanish leagues:

  • Muhammad Carrim (AD Alcorcón B)
  • Tato Lesoma (Loja CD)

Sweden:

Superettan:

  • Waylon Renecke (Orgtyte)

Ettan Södra:

  • Kgotso Masangane (Oskarshamns AIK)

UAE:

  • Lars Veldwijk (Gulf United FC)
  • Rodwell Bezuidenhout (Reg. Sports)
  • Zack Chislett (Al-Qabila)

USA:

Major League Soccer:

  • Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota)
  • Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia)
  • Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Dallas)

USL Championship:

  • Darren Smith (Detroit City)
  • Jamie Webber (Tulsa)

USL League One:

  • Nazeem Bartman (Forward Madison)
  • Wynand Wessels (Red Wolves)
  • Tumi Moshobane (Charlotte Independence)

MLS Next Pro:

  • Brody Williams (Chicago II)
  • Geni Kanyane (Chicago II)

Other US leagues:

  • Ford Hunt (Sav. Clovers)
  • Dillon Fransch (LW Blue Raiders)
  • Itumeleng Magadlela (Orlando C. U23)
  • Jonathan Greenfield (Cedar Rapids)
  • Kyle Jansen (Syracuse)
  • Lethabo Kedijang (FORO SC)
  • Marco Afonso (FC Arizona)
  • Nicholas Ladeira (Oral Roberts)
  • Phila Dlamini (Texoma FC)
  • Robin Windvogel (Cumberland)
  • Thaabit Baartman (Ventura County)
  • Tererai Chawirah (Appalachian FC)
  • Tyrese De Bruin (SVSU Cardinals)
  • Ujaun McDonald (Twin City)
