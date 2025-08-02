From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?

South African football produces a lot of players, and some of them manage to establish themselves even in countries with top-level football. So where are they playing, and who are they? The Dailysports team has prepared a list of South African footballers currently playing outside of Africa.

Armenia:

Armenian First League:

Awande Asanda Wandile Mazibuko (FC Nikarm)

Khunolakgadi Phukubje (MIKA Aschtarak)

Lebogang Leshoko Matlala (FC Nikarm)

Mmeli Terrance Mhlongo (FC Nikarm)

Njabulo Dlamini (FC Nikarm)

Phaume Dimpho Phasha (FC Nikarm)

Swelihle Kabelo Sigudla (MIKA Aschtarak)

Thato Motanyane (MIKA Aschtarak)

Austria:

Bundesliga:

Antonio Van Wyk, Yusuf Maart (both - SV Ried)

Other Austrian leagues:

Brandon Valent (Union Leonding)

Darko Anicic (Schattendorf)

Elvin Kanyerere (Liezen)

Belgium:

Jupiler Pro League:

Shandre Campbell (FC Brügge)

Challenger Pro League:

Kurt Abrahams (SK Beveren)

3de Nationale VV B:

Keith Groeneveld (City Pirates)

Bulgaria:

Vtora Liga:

Marko Veselinovic (Sevilevo)

Croatia:

Yurie Mortimer (NK Gr. Kotoriba)

Cyprus:

Cyprus League:

Luther Singh (AEL Limassol)

Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol)

Siboniso Mtshali (Karsiyaka SK)

Denmark:

Superliga:

Gift Links (Aarhus GF)

Other Danish leagues:

Luka September (Brabrand IF)

England:

Premier League:

Lyle Foster (FC Burnley)

Championship:

Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth)

League One:

Kgaogelo Chauke (Burton Albion)

National League:

Christian Scott (Wealdstone)

Other English leagues:

Dean Furman (Rylands)

Dino Visser (Leek Town FC)

Darren Holden (Nelson FC)

Eddie Allsopp (Lewes)

Khanya Leshabela (Bedford Town)

Kgosi Ntlhe (Banbury)

Roraigh Browne (Watford U21)

Siph Mdlalose (Alton FC)

Sisa Tuntulwana (Gainsborough)

Thabang Dube (Rugby Boro)

Estonia:

Kemal Ozturk (FC Zealot)

France:

Ligue 2:

Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp)

Georgia:

Erovnuli Liga 2:

Siyanda Mathenjwa (Spaeri)

Other Georgian leagues:

Khotso Marera (Varketili II)

Germany:

2. Bundesliga

Ime Okon (Hannover 96)

3. Liga:

Boipelo Mashigo (Unterhaching)

Bayernliga Nord:

Björn Fröhlich (Regensburg II)

Oberliga Westfalen:

Dan Tshimanga (ASC 09 Dortmund)

U19 DFB-Nachwuchsliga:

Frederick Drew (Offenbach U19)

Landesliga Mittelrhein Staffel 2:

Shuaib Sulaiman (Arnoldsweiler)

Other German leagues:

Bennedict Mpofu (SG Grün-Weiß)

Harry Coleman (RuWa Dellwig)

Martin Karkossa (Großbeeren)

Mpilo Majombozi (FC Erfurt-Nord)

Sihle Mzimela (SC Hainberg)

Tresor Fankam Teamo (Neuruppin II)

Tumelo Khoza (Phönix Bellheim)

Iceland:

Besta deild:

Cafú Phete (Vestri)

Other Icelandic leagues:

Karabo Mgiba (Isbjörninn)

India:

I-League:

Wayde Lekay (Ch. Brothers)

Other Indian leagues:

Siyanda Ngubo (Forca Kochi FC)

Ireland:

BJ Banda (Letterkenny)

Katlego Mashigo (Tolka Rovers)

Israel:

Liga Leumit:

Faiz Abrahams (Hapoel Kfar Saba)

Italy:

Christos Retsos (Gioiosa)

Kosovo:

Kamohelo Hoala (KF Trepca)

Lethabo Mashifana (Mitrovica)

Mathuba Zulu (Mitrovica)

Nkosikhona Dube (Mitrovica)

Zakhele Nyembe (Mitrovica)

Lithuania:

Khayelihle Zikhali (FK Nadruvis)

Malta:

National Amateur League I:

Jordan Sampson (Qormi FC)

Tercious Malepe (Balzan FC)

Netherlands:

O21 Divisie 2 Fall:

Michael Dokunmu (Vitesse U21)

Qiniso Ngobese (PEC Zwolle U21)

Derde Divisie A:

Nana Ntuli (Excelsior '31)

Other Dutch leagues:

Daniel Jordan (Kon. HFC U19)

Mike Veenstra (CVV Germanicus)

New Zealand:

National League - North:

DeAndre Vollenhoven (Auckland Utd.)

National League - South:

Lyle Matthysen (Cashmere Tech)

Nathan Dix (FC Twenty 11)

Travis Graham (Christchurch)

Other New Zealand leagues:

Caylem Nelson (Manukau)

Dastgeer Lai-Sai (Manukau)

Joshua Jeftha (Papakura City AFC)

Norway:

Eliteserien:

Samukelo Kabini (Molde)

Poland:

Melchisedec Tshwale (Polonia Głubczyce)

Nhlanhla Nxumalo (Moravia Morawica)

Portugal:

Liga Portugal:

Yaya Sithole (Gil Vicente)

Kobamelo Kodisang (Tondela)

Liga Revelação U23:

Diego Freitas (Estrela U23)

Other Portuguese leagues:

Fletcher Lowe (Estoril U19)

Khumbula Duma (Com. Indústria)

Mhleli Mabuza (Louletano)

Mhleli Mleya (Monte do Trigo)

Nqoba Mdladla (GDR Canaviais)

Samukelo Mthiyane (GD Portel)

Sandile Masondo (GD Portel)

Sibusiso Shibane (Oliveira Frades)

Romania:

SuperLiga:

Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB)

Scotland:

Scottish Premiership:

Aphelele Teto (Livingstion)

Scottish Lowland Football League:

Keaghan Jacobs (Gala Fairydean)

Highland Football League:

Rogan Read (Deveronvale FC)

Slovakia:

Bulelani Mabusela (Nacina Ves)

Khaylihle Rasmeni (Nacina Ves)

Rudzani Rambuda (Nacina Ves)

Sibonelo Mpanza (Tatra Sokolany)

Spain:

Primera Federación - Grupo II:

Lesedi Steve (Torremolinos)

Other Spanish leagues:

Muhammad Carrim (AD Alcorcón B)

Tato Lesoma (Loja CD)

Sweden:

Superettan:

Waylon Renecke (Orgtyte)

Ettan Södra:

Kgotso Masangane (Oskarshamns AIK)

UAE:

Lars Veldwijk (Gulf United FC)

Rodwell Bezuidenhout (Reg. Sports)

Zack Chislett (Al-Qabila)

USA:

Major League Soccer:

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota)

Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Dallas)

USL Championship:

Darren Smith (Detroit City)

Jamie Webber (Tulsa)

USL League One:

Nazeem Bartman (Forward Madison)

Wynand Wessels (Red Wolves)

Tumi Moshobane (Charlotte Independence)

MLS Next Pro:

Brody Williams (Chicago II)

Geni Kanyane (Chicago II)

Other US leagues: