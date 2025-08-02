From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
South African football produces a lot of players, and some of them manage to establish themselves even in countries with top-level football. So where are they playing, and who are they? The Dailysports team has prepared a list of South African footballers currently playing outside of Africa.
Armenia:
Armenian First League:
- Awande Asanda Wandile Mazibuko (FC Nikarm)
- Khunolakgadi Phukubje (MIKA Aschtarak)
- Lebogang Leshoko Matlala (FC Nikarm)
- Mmeli Terrance Mhlongo (FC Nikarm)
- Njabulo Dlamini (FC Nikarm)
- Phaume Dimpho Phasha (FC Nikarm)
- Swelihle Kabelo Sigudla (MIKA Aschtarak)
- Thato Motanyane (MIKA Aschtarak)
Austria:
Bundesliga:
- Antonio Van Wyk, Yusuf Maart (both - SV Ried)
Other Austrian leagues:
- Brandon Valent (Union Leonding)
- Darko Anicic (Schattendorf)
- Elvin Kanyerere (Liezen)
Belgium:
Jupiler Pro League:
- Shandre Campbell (FC Brügge)
Challenger Pro League:
- Kurt Abrahams (SK Beveren)
3de Nationale VV B:
- Keith Groeneveld (City Pirates)
Bulgaria:
Vtora Liga:
- Marko Veselinovic (Sevilevo)
Croatia:
- Yurie Mortimer (NK Gr. Kotoriba)
Cyprus:
Cyprus League:
- Luther Singh (AEL Limassol)
- Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol)
- Siboniso Mtshali (Karsiyaka SK)
Denmark:
Superliga:
- Gift Links (Aarhus GF)
Other Danish leagues:
- Luka September (Brabrand IF)
England:
Premier League:
- Lyle Foster (FC Burnley)
Championship:
- Luke Le Roux (Portsmouth)
League One:
- Kgaogelo Chauke (Burton Albion)
National League:
- Christian Scott (Wealdstone)
Other English leagues:
- Dean Furman (Rylands)
- Dino Visser (Leek Town FC)
- Darren Holden (Nelson FC)
- Eddie Allsopp (Lewes)
- Khanya Leshabela (Bedford Town)
- Kgosi Ntlhe (Banbury)
- Roraigh Browne (Watford U21)
- Siph Mdlalose (Alton FC)
- Sisa Tuntulwana (Gainsborough)
- Thabang Dube (Rugby Boro)
Estonia:
- Kemal Ozturk (FC Zealot)
France:
Ligue 2:
- Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp)
Georgia:
Erovnuli Liga 2:
- Siyanda Mathenjwa (Spaeri)
Other Georgian leagues:
- Khotso Marera (Varketili II)
Germany:
2. Bundesliga
- Ime Okon (Hannover 96)
3. Liga:
- Boipelo Mashigo (Unterhaching)
Bayernliga Nord:
- Björn Fröhlich (Regensburg II)
Oberliga Westfalen:
- Dan Tshimanga (ASC 09 Dortmund)
U19 DFB-Nachwuchsliga:
- Frederick Drew (Offenbach U19)
Landesliga Mittelrhein Staffel 2:
- Shuaib Sulaiman (Arnoldsweiler)
Other German leagues:
- Bennedict Mpofu (SG Grün-Weiß)
- Harry Coleman (RuWa Dellwig)
- Martin Karkossa (Großbeeren)
- Mpilo Majombozi (FC Erfurt-Nord)
- Sihle Mzimela (SC Hainberg)
- Tresor Fankam Teamo (Neuruppin II)
Tumelo Khoza (Phönix Bellheim)
Iceland:
Besta deild:
- Cafú Phete (Vestri)
Other Icelandic leagues:
- Karabo Mgiba (Isbjörninn)
India:
I-League:
- Wayde Lekay (Ch. Brothers)
Other Indian leagues:
- Siyanda Ngubo (Forca Kochi FC)
Ireland:
- BJ Banda (Letterkenny)
- Katlego Mashigo (Tolka Rovers)
Israel:
Liga Leumit:
- Faiz Abrahams (Hapoel Kfar Saba)
Italy:
- Christos Retsos (Gioiosa)
Kosovo:
- Kamohelo Hoala (KF Trepca)
- Lethabo Mashifana (Mitrovica)
- Mathuba Zulu (Mitrovica)
- Nkosikhona Dube (Mitrovica)
- Zakhele Nyembe (Mitrovica)
Lithuania:
- Khayelihle Zikhali (FK Nadruvis)
Malta:
National Amateur League I:
- Jordan Sampson (Qormi FC)
- Tercious Malepe (Balzan FC)
Netherlands:
O21 Divisie 2 Fall:
- Michael Dokunmu (Vitesse U21)
- Qiniso Ngobese (PEC Zwolle U21)
Derde Divisie A:
- Nana Ntuli (Excelsior '31)
Other Dutch leagues:
- Daniel Jordan (Kon. HFC U19)
- Mike Veenstra (CVV Germanicus)
New Zealand:
National League - North:
- DeAndre Vollenhoven (Auckland Utd.)
National League - South:
- Lyle Matthysen (Cashmere Tech)
- Nathan Dix (FC Twenty 11)
- Travis Graham (Christchurch)
Other New Zealand leagues:
- Caylem Nelson (Manukau)
- Dastgeer Lai-Sai (Manukau)
- Joshua Jeftha (Papakura City AFC)
Norway:
Eliteserien:
- Samukelo Kabini (Molde)
Poland:
- Melchisedec Tshwale (Polonia Głubczyce)
Nhlanhla Nxumalo (Moravia Morawica)
Portugal:
Liga Portugal:
- Yaya Sithole (Gil Vicente)
- Kobamelo Kodisang (Tondela)
Liga Revelação U23:
- Diego Freitas (Estrela U23)
Other Portuguese leagues:
- Fletcher Lowe (Estoril U19)
- Khumbula Duma (Com. Indústria)
- Mhleli Mabuza (Louletano)
- Mhleli Mleya (Monte do Trigo)
- Nqoba Mdladla (GDR Canaviais)
- Samukelo Mthiyane (GD Portel)
- Sandile Masondo (GD Portel)
- Sibusiso Shibane (Oliveira Frades)
Romania:
SuperLiga:
- Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB)
Scotland:
Scottish Premiership:
- Aphelele Teto (Livingstion)
Scottish Lowland Football League:
- Keaghan Jacobs (Gala Fairydean)
Highland Football League:
- Rogan Read (Deveronvale FC)
Slovakia:
- Bulelani Mabusela (Nacina Ves)
- Khaylihle Rasmeni (Nacina Ves)
- Rudzani Rambuda (Nacina Ves)
- Sibonelo Mpanza (Tatra Sokolany)
Spain:
Primera Federación - Grupo II:
- Lesedi Steve (Torremolinos)
Other Spanish leagues:
- Muhammad Carrim (AD Alcorcón B)
- Tato Lesoma (Loja CD)
Sweden:
Superettan:
- Waylon Renecke (Orgtyte)
Ettan Södra:
- Kgotso Masangane (Oskarshamns AIK)
UAE:
- Lars Veldwijk (Gulf United FC)
- Rodwell Bezuidenhout (Reg. Sports)
- Zack Chislett (Al-Qabila)
USA:
Major League Soccer:
- Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota)
- Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia)
- Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Dallas)
USL Championship:
- Darren Smith (Detroit City)
- Jamie Webber (Tulsa)
USL League One:
- Nazeem Bartman (Forward Madison)
- Wynand Wessels (Red Wolves)
- Tumi Moshobane (Charlotte Independence)
MLS Next Pro:
- Brody Williams (Chicago II)
- Geni Kanyane (Chicago II)
Other US leagues:
- Ford Hunt (Sav. Clovers)
- Dillon Fransch (LW Blue Raiders)
- Itumeleng Magadlela (Orlando C. U23)
- Jonathan Greenfield (Cedar Rapids)
- Kyle Jansen (Syracuse)
- Lethabo Kedijang (FORO SC)
- Marco Afonso (FC Arizona)
- Nicholas Ladeira (Oral Roberts)
- Phila Dlamini (Texoma FC)
- Robin Windvogel (Cumberland)
- Thaabit Baartman (Ventura County)
- Tererai Chawirah (Appalachian FC)
- Tyrese De Bruin (SVSU Cardinals)
- Ujaun McDonald (Twin City)