From South Africa to Egypt? Riveiro Tipped for Al Ahly Move

Following the official announcement that Spanish coach Jose Riveiro will leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the season, reports have emerged linking him with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC.

Successful Spell with Orlando Pirates

During his three-year tenure, Riveiro led the Buccaneers to remarkable success:

Three consecutive MTN8 titles

Back-to-back Nedbank Cup victories

A third Nedbank Cup final this season against Kaizer Chiefs

A flawless CAF Champions League group stage campaign before a narrow semifinal exit to Pyramids FC

His contributions have firmly established him as one of the most successful coaches in the club's recent history.

𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 📞



Egyptian club Al Ahly have included Spaniard Coach Jose Riveiro on their wishlist, as they search for a new coach.



"Al Ahly has put a mouth watering offer for him (Riveiro). The coach could be tempted to move to Egypt next season. The… pic.twitter.com/yeWNwxfv2m — Mr Kay's Travel Club TV (@interviews84209) April 29, 2025

Potential New Challenge in Egypt

According to KickOff, Al Ahly have initiated contact with Riveiro, hoping to appoint him as their new head coach following the departure of Swiss manager Marcel Koller.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the Cairo-based club has tabled a lucrative offer to entice the Spaniard.

"Al Ahly has prepared an extremely attractive offer for Jose Riveiro. The move to Egypt next season could be very appealing for him, and there’s a strong chance the deal will materialize," a source told KickOff.

With Riveiro's contract expiring in June, his next destination could be one of Africa's most decorated clubs.