Friendly match : Atlas Lions' last session before the duel against Bahrain

Pre-match session.

Wednesday was marked by the last training session before the friendly match on Thursday.

On the eve of their friendly match against Bahrain, the Atlas Lions held their final training session on the pitch at the Moulay Abdellah Complex in Rabat. This session allowed coach Regragui to finalize the last tactical and technical adjustments before the match. It should be noted that the match is scheduled for this Thursday, October 9th, starting at 8 p.m., while Morocco has already qualified for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup.

The course will therefore be set for Tuesday, October 14, for the match against Congo-Brazzaville, still at the Capital Complex, for the 10th and final day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.