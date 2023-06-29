Fresh national team rankings published
Football news
Photo: Fifa Twitter
The site of FIFA presented a fresh ranking of national teams.
The three leaders remain the same - Argentina, France and Brazil.
At the same time, the England national team climbed up to the fourth place, leaving behind Belgium, which now takes the fifth place.
Croatia has risen to sixth place, displacing the Netherlands from this position. The top 10 also includes Italy, Portugal and Spain.
