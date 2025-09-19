Fred Takes Charge of Fortaleza’s U-18 Team

Fred, a legendary striker for Fluminense and the Brazilian national team, has officially begun his managerial career as head coach of Fortaleza’s U-18 squad, according to Extra. After retiring from playing and later working as an executive, the former forward has now turned his focus to developing young talent.

“I am very happy to start this new chapter in my life within football. I thank God, Fortaleza, its great supporters and especially Marcelo Paz for this opportunity to keep doing what I love most, which is football. I believe in the power of sport to change lives, as it changed mine and my family’s, and I hope to help shape new athletes not only tactically and technically, but also as human beings,” Fred said during his introduction.

The former striker has prepared diligently for this transition. He earned coaching Licenses A and B from the CBF Academy and is currently pursuing a UEFA License. Before joining Fortaleza, he had stepped away from the game after resigning from his role as Fluminense’s director of sporting planning in 2024, citing personal reasons. In that position, he celebrated major achievements, including the 2023 Copa Libertadores and the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana titles.

Fred’s playing career is also marked by milestones: two Brazilian league titles (2010 and 2012), two World Cup appearances and the record of being Fluminense’s all-time top scorer in official matches with 199 goals. He is also the second-highest scorer in league history and the all-time leader in the points-era with 158 goals.

Fortaleza CEO Marcelo Paz welcomed the appointment: “It is an honor to have a professional like Fred leading our U-18 team, which is such an important part of our development process. He is a true idol of Brazilian football, with a winning career at Fluminense and with the national team, bringing experience, leadership and technical quality.”