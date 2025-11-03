Franco Mastantuono Suffers Injury and Will Miss the Match Against Liverpool

ES ES FR FR
Without the young star.
Football news Today, 08:14
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid are set to face Liverpool in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, but the Spanish side will have to do without their rising talent.

Details: The player in question is Franco Mastantuono. According to an official statement on Real Madrid’s website, the midfielder underwent medical tests and was diagnosed with pubalgia. His condition will continue to be monitored.

As previously reported, in the 11th round of La Liga, Kylian Mbappé reached 44 goals in 45 league matches, becoming the fastest player to do so since the legendary Ferenc Puskás, who scored 44 goals in just 44 games.

Reminder: Our team has prepared a special quiz ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid showdown. The rules are simple – name all the players who have represented both the Reds and Los Blancos. Can you get a perfect score?

