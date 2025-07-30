Franco Colapinto shares behind-the-scenes footage from Pax Assistance commercial shoot

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is partnering with Pax Assistance, a company specializing in travel insurance. This time, he starred in a short commercial, and the official Pax Assistance Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot.

The footage shows Colapinto attempting to deliver the company's promotional line, but it took him several tries—many of which he ruined with bursts of laughter. The video is aptly titled, “How many takes does Franco Colapinto need to say the Pax slogan?”

The Argentine driver himself jumped into the comments under the video, writing that he eventually managed to deliver the line properly, adding a laughing emoji. Fans loved Franco’s sense of humor, rewarding him with over a thousand likes.

It’s worth noting that Franco Colapinto is a driver for the Alpine team and competes in Formula 1. His most recent race was last weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, which ended in disappointment—he finished only 19th and scored no points.