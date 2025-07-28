Hamilton is ready to drop everything for the release of GTA VI

After finishing seventh at the Belgian Grand Prix, seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton wasn't talking about his position or Ferrari's troubles—instead, his focus was on matters far more important to him.

Details: At the press conference, the Brit admitted he’d put everything aside once the highly anticipated GTA VI finally launches. There are a few other favorites on his list, too.

Quote: "I’m dying with anticipation—I just want the new Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6, to come out already. Yes, that’s the one I’m waiting for! When it’s released, I’ll have to cancel everything!"

Hamilton also named some of his other favorite games: Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, Gran Turismo, Grand Theft Auto.

Reminder: Interestingly, there’s not a single F1 game on his list, but there is Gran Turismo—arguably the main rival to Codemasters’ motorsport simulators.