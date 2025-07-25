RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Motorsport News Hamilton refuses to be another world champion who won nothing with Ferrari

Hamilton refuses to be another world champion who won nothing with Ferrari

He is determined.
Motorsport News Today, 09:16
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

With his switch to Ferrari, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly drawn attention to the Scuderia's issues. The Briton makes it clear that his move to the team is far from a mere formality.

Details: Hamilton stated that he has no intention of following in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel, who joined Ferrari as world champions but failed to achieve any major victories with the team. Hamilton is putting in significant effort to avoid a similar fate.

Quote: "If you look at the team over the past 20 years — they've had some phenomenal drivers. I refuse to let the same thing happen to me. I'm coming in and striving to address these issues right away.

Some of them are about structural changes that need to be made to become stronger, and others are about the current car: what should be kept for the next version and what needs to be changed," Hamilton stated at a press conference.

Reminder: The last time Ferrari won the Constructors' Cup was in 2008, and the last time a Scuderia driver clinched the drivers' title was even earlier — Kimi Räikkönen the year before.

Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 10:09 Paul Pogba and his wife attend exclusive Vanity Fair cocktail party in Monaco Football news Today, 09:58 Mamelodi Sundowns may release player to Tanzanian side Football news Today, 09:48 Crisis deepens as Barcelona plans to strip ter Stegen of captaincy Football news Today, 09:36 Napoli agree on transfer for new goalkeeper Football news Today, 09:24 Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al-Nassr training camp after vacation Motorsport News Today, 09:16 Hamilton refuses to be another world champion who won nothing with Ferrari Football news Today, 09:00 Benjamin Mendy was kicked out of Zurich after a scandalous party Football news Today, 08:47 "I have to be selfish." Elliott discusses his future at Liverpool Football news Today, 08:44 Lamine Yamal shares photo with teammates from the plane Football news Today, 08:35 Liked a post – got fined! Bernd Leno penalized over social media like
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Football Today Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football Today Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football Today Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Football Today Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football Today Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores