Hamilton refuses to be another world champion who won nothing with Ferrari

With his switch to Ferrari, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly drawn attention to the Scuderia's issues. The Briton makes it clear that his move to the team is far from a mere formality.

Details: Hamilton stated that he has no intention of following in the footsteps of Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel, who joined Ferrari as world champions but failed to achieve any major victories with the team. Hamilton is putting in significant effort to avoid a similar fate.

Quote: "If you look at the team over the past 20 years — they've had some phenomenal drivers. I refuse to let the same thing happen to me. I'm coming in and striving to address these issues right away. Some of them are about structural changes that need to be made to become stronger, and others are about the current car: what should be kept for the next version and what needs to be changed," Hamilton stated at a press conference.

Reminder: The last time Ferrari won the Constructors' Cup was in 2008, and the last time a Scuderia driver clinched the drivers' title was even earlier — Kimi Räikkönen the year before.