France take a tough win in UEFA Youth Euro 2023

In the second round match of the group stage of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the French national team defeated the Norwegian national team with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Michelin Olise in the 57th minute.

With six points, France is currently leading the Group D standings. Norway remains in last place with 0 points.

Norway U21 - France U21 - 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Olise, 57 - 0:1

Norway U21: Klasson, Sebulonsen, Heggheim, Daland, Hjelde (Wolfe, 81), Hove, Kitolano, Zaferis (Solbakken, 81), Bobb (Seide, 77), Nusa, Butheim (Jatta, 78).

France U21: Chevalier, Diakite, Lukauba, Simakan, Larusi, Olise (Barkolia, 65), Kakre (Kone, 78), Shotar, Le Fae (Sherki, 61), Kalimuendo (Vai, 60), Adli (Guiri, 60).