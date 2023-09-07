France defeats Ireland, the Netherlands crushes Greece: the results of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Regular matches UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, which will be held in Germany in 2024, took place.

France - Ireland - 2:0

The French national team dealt with their opponent quite calmly at their home stadium. Already in the 19th minute, Chuameni scored a goal and brought his team ahead. The French controlled the game and kept Ireland close to their goal. At the beginning of the second half, Thuram doubled France's lead. Then the hosts calmly brought the match to victory.

France is top of Group B with five wins in five matches. Moreover, the French national team did not miss a single goal.

Netherlands - Greece - 3:0

In another match of group B, rivals France met. The Netherlands solved all the questions in the first half, scoring three goals. De Ron, Hakpo and Weghorst scored goals.

The Netherlands reached the second step, having six points in their assets. Greece is in third place, also with six points.

