Football news Today, 16:43
France achieved a resounding victory in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2023 match

In the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the French national team achieved a victory.

Goals from Amin Gouiri, Bradley Barcolay, Ryan Cherki, and Maxence Caqueret secured the victory for the French team. Dan Ndoye scored the only goal for the Swiss team.

With nine points, France finished in first place in Group D and advanced to the quarter-finals. Switzerland, with three points, finished in last place, ending their participation in the tournament.

Switzerland U21 - France U21: 1-4 (1-1)
Goals: Gouiri 16' (penalty) - 0-1, Ndoye 35' - 1-1, Barcolay 65' - 1-2, Cherki 76' - 1-3, Caqueret 81' - 1-4

Switzerland: Saipi, Blum (Müller 87'), Stergiu, Amenda, Vujo, Imeri (Vonmoos 77'), Rieder, Yasar, Males (Zom 71'), Ndoye (Di Giusto 86'), Amdouni (Krasniki 86').

France: Chevalier, Kalulu (Simakan 86'), Luqueba (Diakit 86'), Bade, Nkunku, Caqueret, Thuram (Shotar 70'), Cherki, Kone (Le Fee 19'), Barcolay (Kalimuendo 86'), Gouiri.

