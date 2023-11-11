FourFourTwo published a list of the best British teams in history

The English magazine FourFourTwo has published its list of the best British teams in history.

Taking the top spot is Manchester City, which secured a treble in the previous season.

In second place is the 1998/99 Manchester United team, which also won the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League that season.

Closing out the top three is the 1966/67 Celtic team, boasting five trophies.

The top 10 looks as follows: