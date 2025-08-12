RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fortaleza Seeks Redemption Against Vélez in Libertadores Opener

Football news Today, 16:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Globo Esporte, Fortaleza and Vélez Sarsfield will meet this Tuesday at Arena Castelão for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The Brazilian side enters the clash reeling from a heavy 5–0 loss to Botafogo in the Brasileirao, a result that deepened their struggles this season. Backed by their fans, Renato Paiva’s men are hoping the continental stage can spark a turnaround.

Injuries have left Fortaleza shorthanded, with Moisés, João Ricardo, Brenno, and Pochettino sidelined, while Kuscevic and Bruno Pacheco are one booking away from suspension.

Vélez, coached by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, is also in a slump, winless in three matches and sitting eighth in Group B of the Argentine Clausura with just five points from four games. They come into this tie after losing to San Lorenzo and playing out consecutive scoreless draws against Instituto and Platense. Adding to their problems, captain Bouzat and marquee signing Diego Valdés are both injured, forcing tactical adjustments in attack.

With both sides under pressure, the first leg is set to be a battle of resilience. Fortaleza will aim to make home advantage count, while Vélez looks to break their drought and keep the tie alive ahead of the return leg in Buenos Aires.

