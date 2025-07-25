RU RU ES ES FR FR
Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto takes part in a fun reaction challenge

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto takes part in a fun reaction challenge

Argentinian showcases his lightning-fast reflexes
Motorsport News Today, 04:37
Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto takes part in a fun reaction challenge Photo: https://www.instagram.com/alpinef1team / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto and his teammate Pierre Gasly took on a lighthearted reaction challenge, putting their reflexes to the test. The entertaining video was shared on Alpine’s official Instagram page.

In the clip, Colapinto and Gasly are tasked with catching a ruler dropped by another person. The scene is all the more amusing thanks to some awkward pauses as the drivers wait in suspense for any movement. Fittingly, the post was humorously captioned, “Really testing their r̶e̶f̶l̶e̶x̶e̶s̶ patience 🤣📏.”

This weekend, the Formula 1 Grand Prix circus heads to Belgium for the next round. Franco Colapinto will once again be looking to secure his first points of the season. So far, he’s yet to get off the mark and currently sits 20th in the Formula 1 standings.

His teammate Pierre Gasly has enjoyed a stronger campaign—he’s already collected 19 points and holds 13th place in the championship. Leading the pack is Oscar Piastri from McLaren.

