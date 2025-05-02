Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin arrive at the Miami Grand Prix

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll have touched down in Miami to take part in the latest round of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The Spanish driver shared a short video on his Instagram, capturing his arrival in Miami.

The video shows Alonso and Stroll arriving at the stadium, where they mingled with fans, posed for photos, and signed autographs. Fernando captioned the video with the words, “Making an entrance in Miami.”

It's worth noting that the Miami Grand Prix kicks off this evening with free practice and sprint qualifying. The main race is set for Sunday, May 4.

Currently, the Formula 1 season is led by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who holds a 10-point lead over his teammate Lando Norris. Closing out the top three is Red Bull's Max Verstappen, hot on their heels.

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, is yet to score any points this season and sits in 17th place in the standings. His Aston Martin teammate, Lance Stroll, is in 10th place with 10 points.

In the Constructors’ Championship, McLaren leads the way, while Aston Martin occupies seventh position.