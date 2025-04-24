RU RU ES ES FR FR
Formula 1 star Colapinto teases something exciting in intriguing Motorola video

Lifestyle Today, 07:46
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto shared an intriguing video on his Instagram page in collaboration with his sponsor, the Motorola brand.

The Argentine released a short clip showing him opening a box, where he finds something he really likes, reaching out for it. He captioned the video with the phrase, "I've seen what Motorola has prepared and it's 🔥🔥. You'll find out more tomorrow."

According to the text in the video, more detailed information will be available today, April 24.

It is worth noting that Colapinto has been collaborating with the well-known mobile phone brand Motorola Argentina since last year.

"Partnering with Motorola is a dream. I eagerly anticipate a long-term collaboration with Motorola and the opportunity to use all their fantastic products in the world of Formula 1," stated the Argentine.

According to company staff, the partnership with the Alpine racing team driver marks the beginning of a series of joint initiatives, including personalized content for Colapinto fans, joint events, and the use of the brand's innovative technologies.

